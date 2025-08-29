(WSVN) - South Florida Hurricanes fans won’t have to miss Sunday night’s showdown between the University of Miami and Notre Dame, but they may need to adjust their channel.

Following the end of WPLG 10’s affiliation with ABC earlier this year, ABC programming, including Sunday’s game, can be found on ABC Miami.

As of Aug. 4, ABC Miami is available in high definition on Channel 18 on DirecTV, AT&T U-verse, Breezeline, YouTube TV, Hulu, Fubo and DirecTV Streaming.

Comcast Xfinity viewers can find ABC on Channels 446 and 1018 in HD and on Channel 18 in standard definition. Hotwire subscribers can tune in on Channel 403 (HD) or 3 (SD), while Blue Stream carries ABC Miami on Channel 3 (HD).

Viewers without cable or satellite can watch ABC Miami over-the-air in HD on Channel 18.1 or 7.2.

Dish Network has not yet added the channel, though negotiations are ongoing.

ABC Miami will also air other major college football games this weekend, including Alabama vs. Florida State and LSU vs. Clemson.

Fans are encouraged to check their local listings for the times of those matchups, as well as other games airing on ABC and FOX.

Locally, ABC Miami will present a pregame show, We Got U Covered, anchored by 7Sports Anchor Josh Moser, beginning at 6 p.m. Sunday. Kickoff between UM and Notre Dame follows at 7:30 p.m.

