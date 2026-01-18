WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - As the Indiana Hoosiers prepare for the College Football Playoff National Championship, the quarterback of the Hoosiers and 2025 Heisman Trophy winner, Fernando Mendoza, shared his thoughts on the big game Saturday.

“This is the national championship, it’s what we worked all year for, and people, last January weren’t talking about the Indiana Hoosiers in the national championship, and so I owe it to my teammates, to my coaches, and to the entire Hoosier nation to give it my all,” said Fernando Mendoza.

As the Hoosiers practiced at Florida International University’s Pitbull Stadium, they planned for how they will face the Hurricanes at the big game at the Hard Rock Stadium.

Mendoza, who was born in South Florida, was once a star player at Columbus High School. The Hard Rock Stadium game on Monday will be a full circle moment for the Hoosiers quarterback.

“Growing up in Miami, growing up a University of Miami fan, and basically, whole identity being a Cuban in Miami, who’s grandparents immigrated from Cuba to Miami, made their way, had the American dream, and I’ve been so thankful to them and thankful to God that I’ve been able to have a good childhood, and them raising me by accomplishing the American dream.” said Fernando Mendoza.

Indiana’s backup quarterback and Fernando Mendoza’s brother, Alberto Mendoza, shared how he helps his brother.

“I try to be there for him whenever he needs to talk about anything, I try to be an open mind, open ears, and just hear him out and I think I am that for him and I like to think so at least.” said Alberto Mendoza.

The Mendozas are not the only players who grew up in South Florida, with D’Angelo Ponds, a Hoosiers cornerback, sharing his experiences in Florida. Ponds attended Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School in Hollywood, Florida.

“It’s definitely a full circle moment for me, just to play in this stadium, that like I said earlier, I drove past every day to go to school, I watched [Miami] Dolphins games in this stadium, it’s just definitely gonna be a full circle moment, taking it all in.”

As the Hoosiers prepare for the big game, Fernando Mendoza shared what he expects for the big game Monday night.

“How much passion, University of Miami Hurricanes play with, it’s a real, they have a real mentality going on with that defense and they’re gonna hit you hard, they’re gonna try to get into your head, they’re gonna trash talk you, and they’re gonna give it their all.” said Fernando Mendoza.

