MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Tens of thousands of fans are expected to flood the streets as they flock to Hard Rock Stadium ahead of kickoff at the College Football Playoff National Championship game, and the big crowds are expected to result in traffic headaches — for attendees and for drivers in the area.

There’s a calm before the storm outside of Hard Rock Stadium, Monday morning, as many excited fans are expected to swarm the stadium with tailgating expected to begin at 11 a.m.

“This is not a normal Miami Hurricanes game, so congestion for the fans getting into the stadium; we just want to make sure everyone safe,” said Ryan Allen, Senior Director of Public Events for College Football Playoff.

Whether it’s to tailgate or to attend the game, stadium goers are encouraged to plan ahead, as traffic concerns grow with multiple closures around the stadium.

And, with the national championship game kicking off Monday night, final preparations are well underway.

“We just want to make sure everyone’s safe, has a good time,” said Allen.

Organizers said tailgating is allowed in designated parking lots when they open, and the Allstate Championship Tailgate is also expected to begin at that time.

Many fans are ecstatic as officials confirmed you can tailgate without paying for a ticket to the game, the only catch being that you must leave by kickoff.

“Oh, when I saw that it was going to change rules, I was really happy, because it was like, I know it’s a lot of kids that can’t really afford to take it or come out there to the game, and it’s been a while since Miami’s been in a national championship. so I feel like this is a great opportunity for the city to come out and support the team that we all love,” said Canes fan and South Florida TikToker Robbie Henry.

Those attending the game or expected to be near the stadium are advised to be prepared for heavy traffic.

From 7:30 until 11 a.m. and from 10:30 p.m. to 1 a.m., the northbound and southbound exits on the Florida Turnpike near the stadium will be closed. Northwest 14th Court, 27th Avenue and 199th Street will also be closed.

Parking passes are all sold out, so ticket holders who do have a pass are advised to arrive early to avoid the chaos.

For those who did not get a parking pass, organizers recommend taking rideshare to express locations near the stadium where they can then catch a ride on the shuttle to the stadium for free.

“If you’re passionate, you do want to tailgate, you probably do want to go to another location. That way, you can take your time, stay there,” said Allen. “I would go find another spot to tailgate, have fun, root for the Canes.”

Another option available to fans is a social media app called Parked, that allows fans to rent parking spaces from residents who live near the stadium, with some spots costing as little as $25.

President Donald Trump will be in attendance at the game, so drivers are cautioned to expect even more impacts to traffic and heightened security when his motorcade arrives and when it departs from the stadium.

