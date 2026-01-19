MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - They’ve been underestimated and often underdogs, but after showing college football fans everywhere that they’re a force to be reckoned with, the Miami Hurricanes are now poised to take on the Indiana Hoosiers on the local team’s home turf.

Speaking with reporters at Sunday’s final pregame conference, Canes head coach Mario Cristobal and Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti spoke about their players and where they’re at as they prepare to head into the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Prior to addressing the media, the coaches posed for pictures nest to the national championship trophy. Cristobal had an ice cold stare as he continues to prepare his team for Monday night’s showdown at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

“I don’t think the external stuff has ever been a motivator for our team. I think it’s always been internal. I think our guys always want to prove themselves, right?” said Cristobal. “If you don’t own those details, you’re going to get your butt beat on any given day.”

Cignetti was all smiles, but the coach is determined to ensure the Hoosiers, who are favored to win by more than a touchdown, emerge triumphant when the final whistle blows.

“You know, I think leading up to this game, there’s been a lot of pro-Indiana hype, a lot of rat poison out there. I think it’s time to sharpen the saw now, throw those warm fuzzies over out the door, that sentimentalism,” he said, “You know, it’s time to go play a game against a great opponent. We’ve got to have a sharp edge going into this game and, you know, you don’t go to war with warm milk and cookies.”

Cristobal’s approach to the title game is straightforward. He has no doubt quarterback Carson Beck can once again lead Miami’s offense.

“I think Carson Beck epitomizes the ability to take an adverse situation and turn it into something not only positive, but something that helps one grow and endure and become a stronger and better version of themselves,” said Cristobal. “I think he’s the most experienced player in the College Football Playoffs.”

Indiana is led by Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza, the former Columbus High School star. He’s thrown for eight touchdowns in the Hoosiers’ two playoff wins.

Cignetti said he knows the challenge that Miami’s defensive line will pose.

“Very impressive. They’re deep, they’re twitchy, they’re strong, they’re violent,” he said.

Miami is looking to win their sixth ever national title, their first since 2001.

“I don’t see us getting caught up in any nostalgic moments or whatnot. I just know the tremendous opportunity that,” said Cristobal.

Mr. 305 himself, Pitbull, will perform a pregame concert at a stage set up outside the stadium, Monday evening.

