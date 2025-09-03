FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Former University of Miami football player Michael Barrow was arrested after deputies say he struck his wife and two sons during a family dispute outside Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Barrow, 55, was taken into custody on Monday and charged with three counts of misdemeanor battery, according to his arrest report.

Deputies said they were called to Terminal 4 around 9 p.m., where witnesses reported seeing Barrow in a fight with family members.

Investigators said the altercation began when Barrow argued with his teenage son, threatened to hit him and then swung a punch that instead struck his wife, knocking her to the ground.

Barrow then allegedly punched the teen in the face before wrestling with his adult son, who stepped in to intervene, deputies wrote.

No serious injuries were reported.

Barrow was booked into the Broward Main Jail without incident.

Barrow, a standout linebacker for the Miami Hurricanes in the early 1990s, later played in the NFL and has held coaching positions at both the collegiate and professional levels.

