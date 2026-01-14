MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - In just a few more days, Florida Memorial University band will take the spotlight to play and sing “America the Beautiful” before the Miami Hurricanes take on the Indiana Hoosiers in the College Football Playoff championship game.

7News was invited for a behind-the-scenes sneak preview of FMU’s Ambassador Chorale, who are practicing tirelessly for their big moment.

Members of the Ambassador Chorale say they are still soaking in the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity after ESPN handpicked them to perform “America the Beautiful.”

“It’s so surreal to be able to perform on a stage like that because not everyone can say that they performed at championship games, not everyone gets that call,” said Ambassador Chorale member Wally Joseph.

The Chorale was practicing on Wednesday, four days before they would have the attention of tens of thousands of fans in Hard Rock Stadium and across the country, tuning in to the biggest game in college football.

When they take the stage, 30 members will perform “America the Beautiful” before the national anthem.

Members have been hard at work to make sure their rendition of the patriotic anthem carries a memorable Chorale style.

“It’s been stressful, given that I took on the task of arranging it, having to listen to a bunch of different versions of it to take pieces of what I wanted to make this specific one for the Ambassador Chorale,” said Chorale member DeAnthony Williams Jr.

The massive stage will also help spotlight FMU, one of the oldest academic institutions in Florida. It’s also the only historically Black university in South Florida and has long been recognized for its arts education.

“To have been asked is a blessing, and we’re just really excited about it,” said Chorale director Dr. Argarita Johnson-Palavicini.

The group most recently performed at the legendary Carnegie Hall and now gets to perform under the stadium lights.

“We’re super excited for that, and we’re just excited that the University of Miami is going to be in it. We’re just Miami neighbors, so we’re even more excited for that,” said Johnson-Palavicini.

For now, the Chorale is keeping their practices of “America the Beautiful” private until the whole world hears them on Monday night before kickoff. They were willing, however, to reveal a badly-kept secret: that they are rooting for the Canes.

