MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Mark Fletcher had an 11-yard touchdown run to end overtime and Miami rallied to beat Virginia 29-26 on Saturday to become bowl-eligible.

Andy Borregales kicked three field goals for Miami (6-2, 2-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), which got an OT win for the second consecutive week after beating Clemson.

Ajay Allen hurdled a Virginia defender on the way to the end zone on a third-quarter TD run for Miami, and Kam Kinchens ran back an interception for a score 7 seconds later for the Hurricanes.

Tony Muskett threw for 239 yards, Mike Hollins ran for two scores and Will Bettridge kicked four field goals for Virginia (2-6, 1-3). It was only the second time in his career — 23 games at Monmouth, five games at Virginia — where Muskett was held without a touchdown pass.

Bettridge had a 35-yard kick to cap Virginia’s half of the first overtime. But Miami answered with three runs by Fletcher — 9 yards up the middle, 5 yards to the right and then the 11-yard gamewinner to the right again.

It marked the sixth consecutive instance of a Miami-Virginia game being decided by eight points or less — so it could be argued this was to be expected, despite the Hurricanes coming into the game as 18.5-point favorites according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Borregales’ field goals were from 47, 50 and 48 yards for Miami — the last two of those being game-tying kicks in the fourth quarter. The last Hurricanes kicker to have at least three field goals of 40 yards in the same game was his brother, Jose Borregales in 2020.

Borregales tied the game at 23-23 with 1:23 left, Miami forced a punt, then didn’t take any risks – kneeling on the ball to end regulation at its own 25, mindful of the debacle that cost the Hurricanes the game against Georgia Tech on Oct. 7.

The Cavaliers outgained Miami 377-276 and didn’t commit a single penalty in the game.

THE TAKEAWAY

Virginia: It was the third time this season — all on the road — that the Cavaliers had a double-digit lead before the opponent got on the scoreboard. They’re now 0-3 in those games. Virginia led Maryland 14-0 before falling 42-14, and led Boston College 14-0 before falling 27-24.

Miami: QB Tyler Van Dyke has seven interceptions and five touchdown passes in his last three games. He had eight interceptions (with 34 TD passes) in his last 17 games played entering this stretch. He was 20 of 30 for 163 yards, no TDs and two interceptions Saturday.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Miami was fourth in ‘also receiving votes’ last week behind Florida, Liberty (moved to 8-0 with a 42-29 win over Western Kentucky on Tuesday) and Kansas State (moved to 6-2 with a 41-0 win over Houston).

UP NEXT

Virginia: Host Georgia Tech on Nov. 4.

Miami: Visit N.C. State on Nov. 4.

