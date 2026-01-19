FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - No matter what team they’re rooting for, everyone wants to be at the big game, so one South Florida church made that dream a reality for one lucky woman.

The tickets for Monday night’s College Football Playoff National Championship matchup between the Miami Hurricanes and the Indiana Hoosiers are very expensive, so the First Baptist Church in Fort Lauderdale decided to give back to their community.

The house of worship turned their faith into fandom and give away, not one, but two tickets to the natty.

There was suspense and excitement Sunday morning as congregants anxiously waited to see whether or not they won the coveted tickets.

“A kind family from our church has some tickets. They’re not able to make it to the game, so they donated the tickets for us to give away to hopefully get some people to come to church and hear about Jesus,” said Charlie Hughes, a teaching pastor at First Baptist Church.

Two finalists were called up to the stage for the once-in-a-lifetime win. A flip of a coin came next.

“Drum roll, please. Boom! It is heads, it’s heads,” said Hughes.

The big winner, Geneva Wright-Wilson won, is heading to the Canes-Hoosiers showdown at Hard Rock Stadium.

“Go Canes!” said Wilson.

Wright-Wilson said she already knows who she’s taking with her.

“Maybe my daughter,” she said.

The cheapest tickets to the natty start at over $3,000.

The second place winner, Patrick Barrientos, did not go home empty-handed. He received a $200 Wing Stop gift card and was gifted Canes gear.

“Can’t wait to go get some wings, take the wife. She just had a baby, so, and my son’s in, big kid, can’t wait,” said Barrientos.

Thanks to a lot of faith and a lot of football, Wright-Wilson said she feels extra blessed.

“I was selected out of all the people in there. I won the prize,” she said.

Win she did. Who doesn’t want to be at one of the biggest games of the year?

