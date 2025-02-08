LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Terrence Edwards Jr. scored 27 points while distributing 10 assists and committing just two turnovers and Louisville controlled the majority of the way in beating struggling Miami 88-78 on Saturday.

Reyne Smith scored 26 points and J’Vonne Hadley scored 12 for the Cardinals (18-6, 11-2 ACC) who finished shooting 49.3% (33 for 67). Louisville shot 11 for 12 (91.7%) from the foul line.

Reserve A.J. Staton-McCray scored 22 points, Matthew Cleveland scored 21 points, and Lynn Kidd and Divine Ugochukwu each scored 10 for Miami (5-18, 1-11). Cleveland has scored 20-plus points in six straight games.

Louisville shot 54.1% (20 for 37) in the first half in which Edwards shot 6 for 9 and scored 15 points.

Louisville guard Chucky Hepburn did not play due to a groin injury sustained within the first five minutes of the second half in Wednesday’s road win at Boston College.

Hepburn’s replacement Noah Waterman threw down a dunk and two possessions later buried a 3-pointer for a 19-14 Cardinals advantage with 11:51 before halftime. The Cardinals went to the break up 46-38.

The Hurricanes closed to within 52-49 with a 14-6 spurt early in the second half but were never closer.

Miami hosts Syracuse on Tuesday. Louisville travels to play N.C. State on Wednesday.

