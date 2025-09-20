CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Students are buzzing with frenetic energy on the University of Miami campus ahead of the biggest traveling show in all of sports beginning coverage ahead of this weekend’s Sunshine State showdown between the Hurricanes and the University of Florida Gators.

College football will be all about the U all day Saturday when “College GameDay,” the largest traveling sports show, begins their coverage live in Coral Gables at 9 a.m.

The fourth-ranked Hurricanes (3-0) will then renew their Sunshine State rivalry when they host the Gators (1-2) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Fans across South Florida are eagerly looking forward to the day of sports and to show off generations of support when they rally for the ‘Canes on national TV.

“Everything in the whole world, both my parents went to Miami, so I kind of grew up on this campus, grew up in a Hurricane family. Green and orange is in my blood,” said Mya Gerstein.

In ‘Cane country, the momentum has been building all week and the hype is not just bubbling for Saturday night’s game, but for “College GameDay” hyping up the clash between two titans in college football.

“I’ve done no work all week. I’ve been so unproductive just waiting for this day,” said one UM student.

“I’m super excited. I’m born and raised here, 22 years old,” said another UM student.

“It’s super cool to have ‘GameDay’ here, you know, it’s not every day you get to have ‘College GameDay’ on campus,” said a third UM student.

The ESPN show is bringing major sports personalities like Kirk Herbstreit to Coral Gables to break down another week of highly anticipated college matchups.

It’s the ninth time Miami has hosted “GameDay,” but it’ll be just the second time they’ve hosted the show on campus. The last time they were in Coral Gables was Nov. 11, 2017, when the ‘Canes defeated Notre Dame in a shocking blowout, 41-8.

“How’s it feel to be back in Miami with ‘GameDay’,” 7News asked Herbstreit as he passed the “GameDay” stage.

“It’s great to see Miami back to doing what they’re supposed to do. They’re gonna have their hands full, it’s gonna be a tough game against Florida,” said Herbstreit.

His broadcast partner, Desmond Howard, lives just a scooter ride away from the campus. He shared a video of him arriving Friday morning.

“All you got to do is check my [Instagram] story. You can see me leaving my driveway on my scooter,” said Howard.

The “GameDay” crew said they’re ready for what’s looking to be an exciting day.

“We’re gonna have fun,” said “GameDay” host Rece Davis.

Davis will be hosting “GameDay” alongside Pat McAfee.

“GameDay” being in town turns into a spectacle of its own, with the hometown team taking the national spotlight.

The “GameDay” crew said this shows the ‘Canes are positioning themselves to continue their climb in the college football rankings.

“I think they should feel as if they have a contending team. I think they should feel as if this is one of the premiere brands in all of college football,” said Davis.

For fans, the chance to show their orange and green pride on a national stage has swept across campus like a hurricane.

“Go ‘Canes,” said a fan.

“I’ve never seen energy like this on this campus,” said another fan.

“It just means everything to be here, to represent my school, to get to have this special experience,” said a UM student.

“College GameDay” also announced Florida Panthers player Matthew Tkachuk will be their celebrity guest speaker.

If you are planning to attend, it is highly recommended to arrive early, as people may begin to show up as early as 4 a.m.

You can catch this Sunshine State showdown on ABC Miami, beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. You can also tune in to the “We Got U Covered” pregame special, also on ABC Miami, starting at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.

