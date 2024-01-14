BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Matthew Cleveland scored 21 points, Nijel Pack added 19 and Miami held off Virginia Tech for a 75-71 victory on Saturday night.

Sean Pedulla’s 3-pointer with 21.5 seconds left pulled Virginia Tech within 74-71. The Hokies forced a turnover on the next possession, but MJ Collins missed a potential game-tying 3 with seven seconds to go.

A pair of Pedulla free throws gave the Hokies their last lead, 54-53, with 7:55 to play. The game was tied three more times, the last at 66-all with 2:45 remaining.

Cleveland and Pack shot a combined 14 of 23 from the field. Pack made three 3-pointers to go with a team-high eight rebounds and five assists. Wooga Poplar added 11 points, also making three from distance for Miami (12-4, 3-2 ACC).

The Hurricanes shot 65% (15 of 23) from the floor in the second half, hitting six 3s and 10 of 14 from the free-throw line.

Pedulla, who averaged 29 points in his last two outings, had career highs with 33 points and 10 rebounds. It was his second career double-double. Lynn Kidd added 16 points for the Hokies (10-6, 2-3).

Pedulla scored 16 of Virginia Tech’s 30 first-half points as the Hokies took a one-point lead into the break. Cleveland scored 12 points and Pack had 10 for Miami.

Virginia Tech, which beat No. 21 Clemson 87-72 on Wednesday, has now lost three of its last four games.

Miami hosts Florida State on Wednesday.

Virginia Tech is on the road against Virginia on Wednesday.

