A cheetah at Zoo Miami made its choice on who would come out on top during Monday night’s College Football National Championship.

Winston the Cheetah sniffed out food underneath both teams’ helmets and picked the Miami Hurricanes to win it all.

Zoo officials shared video of the Cheetah making his choice as witnesses cheered him on.

Other animals around the zoo are also getting pumped up for the game. Jiwa the Orangutan showed his team spirit by wearing a Canes jersey as he rooted for the hometown team.

