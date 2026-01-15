MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - College Football Playoff organizers are reminding fans that tailgating for the 2026 national championship game will be limited to ticketed guests, with local law enforcement expected to clear out anyone without a game ticket after kickoff.

The CFP released updated parking and transportation guidance ahead of Monday’s title game at Hard Rock Stadium, citing enhanced security measures and additional events around the venue.

Under the plan, guests without tickets who remain in parking lots after the game begins will be asked to leave, organizers said.

Ticketholders should also expect an extended security perimeter with multiple ticket checkpoints as they approach the stadium on foot.

Fans walking from the yellow lots to the orange lots will have their game tickets scanned, and a ticket will be required to move between those areas throughout pregame.

All stadium parking, including HRS Express lots, is sold out, according to the CFP.

Organizers are encouraging ticketholders to be dropped off or use rideshare services to reach one of two HRS Express locations, where shuttles will take fans to the stadium for free:

Lot 70 (North): Across from Seminole Hard Rock Hotel, 5700 S. State Road 7

Lot 95 (South): Golden Glades Parking Garage, 16000 NW 7th Ave.

Fans will be required to scan their game ticket before boarding HRS Express buses, the CFP said.

Ticketholders using rideshare are also urged to leave the stadium via HRS Express shuttles before requesting a pickup from the off-site lots.

Guests are encouraged to arrive early to allow time for additional screening.

