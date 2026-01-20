MIAMI (WSVN) - Local high school students received a special gift ahead of the College Football Playoffs championship game.

The CFP Foundation and AT&T gave out free laptops at Booker T. Washington Senior High School in Miami on Monday.

“So these laptops are gonna give them the opportunity to be able to bridge that gap, so they are able to get all their schooling needs, to connect, to learn, to build and create a future that is certainly bright for them and their families,” said Joe York, president of the Southeastern States at AT&T.

The event also had snacks and activities, alongside helping those in need of assistance.

“I really need it to do my school work and I’m trying to get to college right now,” said student Sean Cineas.

AT&T said they will continue to support communities by committing $5 billion to help 25 million people receive high speed internet by 2030.

