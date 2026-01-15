NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - The College Football Playoff National Championship Trophy made a stop at WSVN’s studio. At the same time, the trophy manager spoke with 7’s Mike DiPasquale about the hectic schedule ahead of the showdown between the Canes and Hoosiers.

Charley Green, the trophy manager for the College Football Playoff, brought the stunning hardware to 7News’ studio in North Bay Village on Wednesday.

On Monday night, that same trophy will be hoisted into the air by whichever team comes out victorious on the gridiron at Hard Rock Stadium.

In the meantime, Green told 7News it’s been nonstop the last few days.

“It never stops, and Miami hosting the College Football [Playoff] championship and being in the game, it still hasn’t really sunk in how crazy it is here,” said Green.

The trophy, featuring a football-shaped design, has been on a year-long tour for fans across the country to see it up close.

“We end up doing about 120 events every year, like, 30,000 miles, I don’t know how many cities. I think we went to 19 games, including the Miami versus Florida game here at Hard Rock Stadium,” said Green.

When the Canes line up across from the Indiana Hoosiers Monday night, it will mark the first time a team will host the championship game in their own stadium during the College Football Playoff era.

Ticket prices for seats to the game are comparable to those for the Super Bowl, with current averages around $4,000.

“My undergrad degree is actually in economics. This is first day, stuff of supply and demand and there’s only so many tickets. The great thing is with these two passionate fanbases, people wanna be at the game, right, and there’s only so many tickets, so that is driving the prices up,” said Ryan Allen Hall, the senior director of events for the College Football Playoff.

While getting a ticket to the game may require a small loan, there are plenty of activities for diehards to do that won’t cost a dime.

“So we got the Playoff Fan Central, this is a ‘Come bring your family and spend hours at the Miami Beach Convention Center,’ 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Food, games, sponsor activations, and celebrities. You can spend three, four hours there, having a good time, and that’s free,” said Allen Hall.

If that’s not enough, fans can also attend free concerts over the weekend.

“On Saturday and Sunday night, we’ve got concerts. They’ll be at Lummis Park in Miami Beach. Calvin Harris, John Summit, Peso Pluma, Latin Mafia, it’s just a huge lineup of people over those two nights, free,” said Allen Hall. “Awesome stuff.”

As for Monday night’s game, the Canes aim to secure their sixth national title, while Indiana makes its first appearance in the national championship game.

“This buzz is unmatched. But to be right in your backyard, the home stadium of one of the teams, you can just tell that buzz is a little different, it’s a little electric,” said Allen Hall.

Some lucky fans will also have a chance to score free tickets to the game during the Baptist Health CFP Trophy Trot at South Pointe Park. The 5K and 10K start at 8 a.m. For more information on signing up, click here.

