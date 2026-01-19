CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - University of Miami students and alumni are excited for the College Football Playoff National Championship game. Ahead of the big game, crowds lined up at the Watsco Center for a massive watch party.

Preparations were underway at the Coral Gables campus with a Coca Cola stand and excited fans.

“Go Canes!” said fans at UM.

“I think we have it. I mean, they proved everyone wrong throughout the playoffs, so who’s to say they can’t do it again?” said a UM student.

“I think, UM, like, they’ve put up a good fight against a lot of the teams they’ve faced.” said another Hurricanes fan at UM.

Others felt sentimental about seeing their team go so far for the first time in over 20 years.

“I still remember when we were kids, going to the Orange Bowl, watching the Canes, and just seeing them back in the national championships, it makes sense, it feels good, I love this team.” said Mark Ramirez, a Hurricanes fan.

There were many predictions on who would win between the Miami Hurricanes and the Indiana Hoosiers.

“I’d probably look at a 24-17, 24-20 kinda game.” said Alex Ramirez, a Hurricanes fan.

“Mark Fletcher over 120 yards,” said Ramirez.

Fans hoped for an unforgettable game that would mark history for the Hurricanes, and planned to watch the game at the Watsco Center.

“There were a lot of skeptics for almost 20 years, it’s about time that we come up to the forefront of college football.” said Tahir Chaundry, a UM alumni.

Ahead of the big game, cameras caught head coach Mario Cristobal leaving the Fontainebleau hotel in Miami Beach and heading to the Hard Rock Stadium alongside some of the UM players.

Cameras also caught quarterback Fernando Mendoza and other players heading into the Hard Rock Stadium for the big game.

Doors at the Watsco Center open around 7 p.m.

