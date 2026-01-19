CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - University of Miami students and alums packed the Watsco Center to watch the College Football Playoff National Championship game.

The massive watch party took place at the Coral Gables campus. Students filled the arena, all wearing orange and green.

Thousands showed up to watch the arena on the Jumbotron.

“Go Canes!” said a fan.

Fans hoped for an unforgettable game that would mark history for the Hurricanes and celebrated when they scored a touchdown.

Students commented on the game as the score kept tightening.

“We haven’t done anything offensive; we need the running game and the passing game going,” said Ricardo Sequéis, a UM alumnus.

“I mean, the defense is holding up well, but they gotta be able to hold the ball, the stunts on the defensive line, and Indiana is hurting us more than I thought it would,” said Antonio Patterson, a medical student at UM.

Other students praised the team’s skills and hoped they would keep scoring goals and win the game.

“I think we’re looking good, defense is looking good, defense is doing their job, hopefully we can get a turnover down the red zone and score, you know, the offense, they just gotta keep going to it, we’ll be good,” said Dandre McIntyre, a UM alumnus.

“I just think we need to get in the end zone, go Canes!” said Destiny James, another UM alumnus.

Ahead of the game, as they lined up outside the center, students predicted a great matchup.

“I think we have it. I mean, they proved everyone wrong throughout the playoffs, so who’s to say they can’t do it again?” said a UM student.

“I think, UM, like, they’ve put up a good fight against a lot of the teams they’ve faced,” said another Hurricanes fan at UM.

Others felt sentimental about seeing their team go so far for the first time in over 20 years.

“I still remember when we were kids, going to the Orange Bowl, watching the Canes, and just seeing them back in the national championships. It makes sense, it feels good, I love this team,” said Mark Ramirez, a Hurricanes fan.

“There were a lot of skeptics for almost 20 years; it’s about time that we come up to the forefront of college football,” said Tahir Chaundry, a UM alumnus.

Overall, these fans want to see the Canes put some points up on the board.

