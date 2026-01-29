The Miami Hurricanes’ defensive end Rueben Bain Jr. has received the Ted Hendricks Award.

The award, which acknowledges the best defensive end in college football, is named after Miami alum and NFL Hall of Famer Ted Hendricks.

Bain Jr.’s best performance came when the lights were the brightest in the national championship game, where he posted a season-high eight tackles. He played in all 16 games in the 2025 season, recording 54 total tackles and 9.5 sacks.

He is the first Canes player to receive the award.

Bain Jr. is currently projected as a first-round lock in the upcoming NFL Draft, with many considering him to be a top five talent.

