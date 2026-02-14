CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Canes baseball is back on the diamond to build off last year’s promising playoff performance.

After an up-and-down season that ended with the Canes finishing with a 35-27 record, Miami is hoping to recreate their playoff success after pushing the Louisville Cardinals to the brink in their first Super Regionals appearance since 2016.

Canes wide receiver Malachi Toney will throw out the first pitch for Friday’s season opener against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.

The Canes enter the season as the 22nd-ranked team according to preseason polls after bringing back all four of their top hitters from last season.

The players have their eyes set on reaching Omaha for the College World Series for the first time in a decade.

“It definitely hits home, you know, when you’re that close, you realize that it’s achievable and you’re super close but, you know, we got a lot of new guys so it’s about instilling that process in them and getting them to trust in it and that that’s where we wanna go and getting them to believe it,” said Canes infielder Daniel Cuvet.

The game started at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.