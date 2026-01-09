MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - In just 10 days, the Miami Hurricanes will become the first college football team to host a national championship game at home and Canes players say they are ready to go all the way.

After a dramatic Fiesta Bowl victory Thursday night, the Hurricanes punched their ticket to the national championship, setting up a historic showdown on January 19 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

The win marks Miami’s first appearance in the title game in 24 years and gives the program a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to win it all on home turf.

“Extremely excited! We had always talked about this and the fact that we just took it game by game, but the fact that we have an opportunity to go back home is truly blessed,” said Canes running back Mark Fletcher Jr.

Hard Rock Stadium was selected to host the national championship back in 2022, marking the venue’s second title game this decade and the first since 2021. Now, the Hurricanes will be the hometown heroes on the sport’s biggest stage.

Head coach Mario Cristobal emphasized just how much the team is looking forward to returning home after a grueling stretch on the road.

“We’ve been on the road for five straight games,” Cristobal said. “It’s almost like an NBA team. We’re excited to get back to what we’re used to working on the Greentree Practice Field and preparing the best of our abilities.”

Following the Fiesta Bowl win, quarterback Carson Beck was asked about the grand finale as excitement continues building for the final game.

“Obviously, I’m super excited. The whole team is super excited. To have the opportunity to play, not only for a national championship, but play in Hard Rock [Stadium], which is our home stadium, I’m just so grateful for the opportunity,” said Beck.

With millions expected to tune in from across the country, the Hurricanes understand the magnitude of the moment.

“For me personally, it’s go time. This is the dream and it’s at home so it is how it is and you know how we’re coming,” said Hurricanes’ safety Jakobe Thomas.

As the countdown to January 19 begins, anticipation continues to build among fans, players, and alumni alike.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.