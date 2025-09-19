CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Hurricanes fans are gearing up for a Sunshine State showdown against a longtime rival, in more ways than one — and in this case, game day doesn’t just mean Saturday, but one of the biggest traveling shows in all of sports.

Prime time will once again belong to the U on Saturday night in what promises to be a clash between two of Florida’s most historic football programs: the ‘Canes and the University of Florida Gators.

“Prepare, get ready. Kings of Florida, we’ll see who it is,” said a University of Miami student.

“I’m very excited,” said another UM student.

Will the Gators be able to swim outside the Swamp surrounded by orange and green? The fans who spoke with 7News on Thursday are confident.

“[Orange and green] runs through my veins. It looks like we’re gonna run through the Gators’ defense,” said UM student Ashton Weisman.

“I mean, have we seen how we have been doing all football season?” said UM student Olivia Attalla.

The big game will bring the eyes of the nation to the U, as ESPN’s “College GameDay” will also return to South Florida.

“I’m a junior right now, I’ve been waiting two years. It’s finally time. The setup looks sick.” said Weisman.

The setup is underway, as GameDay will take center stage live from the Lakeside Patio Stage, across the Shalala Student Center, from 9 a.m. to noon.

“I have yet to see this in person, and I’m a huge fan of Pat McAfee and all of them,” said a UM student.

This is the ninth time Miami has hosted “College GameDay,” but it’s the second time that the show will be on campus. Last time the show came to Coral Gables, the ‘Canes stunned Notre Dame in a 41-8 victory.

“It’s always good when we have the traditional bluebloods, like the Miamis, like the Florida States, whne they’re relevant again in college football,” said “College GameDay” host Desmond Howard. “So we’re very happy to be here, ‘GameDay’ is excited to be here, and obviously, it’s a big rivalry, Florida versus Miami, so what more can you ask for?”

These ‘Canes are ready to rally.

“I feel like if you aren’t there, then, like, where else would you be?” said a UM student.

“College GameDay” also announced Florida Panthers player Matthew Tkachuk will be their celebrity guest picker.

You can catch this Sunshine State showdown on ABC Miami, beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. You can also tune in to the “We Got U Covered” pregame special, also on ABC Miami, starting at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.