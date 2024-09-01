CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Fans of the University of Miami Hurricanes caught the football team’s thrilling victory against the Florida Gators at a popular spot near campus.

The local college team made easy work of the Gators during the first week of the 2024-25 college football season.

While the ‘Canes were running up the score up in Gainesville, their fans in Coral Gables were running up the tab.

Saturday night’s watch party took place at Titanic Brewery & Restaurant, right next to the UM campus. It’s safe to say the place was lit.

“Gators going down,” said a fan.

“You see where the real fans go,” said another fan.

7News cameras captured the crowd cat the restaurant erupting in cheers when their team scored a touchdown.

“Go U, baby!” said a fan.

“I wouldn;t surprised if we get 50 [points],” said fan Modesto Gutierrez.

Seconds later, the Canes delivered by scoring another touchdown.

“Touchdown right there. Oh, we’re at 40 now!” said Gutierrez.

The mix of football, brews, good times and a happy ending for the ‘Canes made for a satisfying holiday weekend celebration.

“They are teaching their players to believe that they can achieve greatness. That is what needs to be done in order to create a winning program” said a fan.

Fans who have clearly been bored all summer without football in their lives finally found a reason to get excited.

“The environment is electric,” said a fan.

These fans are not looking forward to what the new season will bring.

“[The Hurricanes] are definitely the better team, and the score proves it,” said.

And even more excited to keep trouncing their in-state rivals.

When all was said and done, the ‘Canes prevailed over the Gators 41-17.

The ‘Canes will next take on Florida A&M next Saturday, Sept. 7, in their home opener at Hard Rock Stadium.

