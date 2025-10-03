CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s all about the U once more as fans pick up new merchandise ahead of the Hurricanes’ next interstate showdown.

As the No. 3 Miami Hurricanes prepare to face the No. 18 Florida State Seminoles, Canes fans are preparing with the newest merchandise ahead of the matchup in Tallahassee.

“Ready for a big win in Tallahassee. Go Canes! The Beck is back!” said a fan.

Several fans made their way to the Hurricanes team store located at 1340 South Dixie Highway in Coral Gables.

Some fans were stocking up before they make their trip to Doak S. Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee.

“I’m going to Tallahassee, let’s go Canes!” said Canes fan Platon Alexandrakis.

“Actually, I’ve never been to a night game at Doak before so I’m actually excited for that, I’ve always been to an afternoon game, so it’s gonna be good,” said another fan.

The Sunshine State showdown will be taking the primetime slot on Saturday night.

The Canes will be looking to strengthen their resume in the hopes of of winning a national title.

“I’ll be watching it, let’s go Canes, we’ll win it!” said a fan.

“Hurricanes dub for sure,” said another fan.

The Hurricanes and Seminoles have a decades-old rivalry, first meeting up for a battle in 1951, with the Canes holding a 36-33 edge in head-to-head matchups.

With rivalries this deep, each game is personal.

“This is what Hurricane fans live for, the big game against Florida State,” said Harry Rothwell, the team store’s manager.

Beyond just picking up another win, both football programs will fight for bragging rights.

Canes fans believe the team won’t be dropping their first game of the season to the Seminoles.

“We’re gonna beat Florida State, for sure. No contest, we’re gonna go in there, in Tallahassee, take it over,” said a fan.

“We’ve got a great team, we’re gonna win it all, so let’s start with Florida State, another one off the list,” said Rothwell.

Miami and Florida State will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday night.

You can watch the game on ABC Miami on channel 18.

