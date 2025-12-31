ARLINGTON, Texas (WSVN) — The Miami Hurricanes are ready to give South Florida another reason to celebrate this New Year’s Eve.

The Canes will take on the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Cotton Bowl Classic, Wednesday night.

The talk is over, and the smiles were polite for 30 minutes, as Canes head coach Mario Cristobal and Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day fielded questions on Tuesday. All their answers given with an abundance of restraint ahead of their quarterfinal matchup.

“You know, we have to continue to be who we are and be aggressive. But at the same time, we have to understand we’re up against and our opponents, so we’ve got to be on our game,” said Day.

“We all understood that within the building, we’re our biggest supporters, we are our best family members, and that we’re going to find a way and to put ourselves in a situation where we could have a chance,” said Cristobal.

There were no more interviews or press conferences afterwards, just preparation, pressure and execution.

“I think the biggest thing is focusing on us, obviously, you have to prepare for your opponent, you have to prepare for what they’re going to do, and they’re a very, very talented team, right?” Said Canes quarterback Carson Beck. “They’re very well coached, they’re very disciplined, and then the talent speaks for itself, but for us, it’s about us and what we’re able to do.”

“They’re elite at every level. I’m expecting great effort, I’m expecting a hard-nosed game, hard battle, like, they fly around, so it’s going to be a great game,” said Canes running back Mark Fletcher Jr.

However, the fans making the trip to see the game live love to talk that smack.

“So my freshman year at University of Miami was the national championship game where we lost to Ohio State, so I remember that heartbreak, and we are here to revenge that this weekend, so I’m excited,” said Canes fan Tim Jones.

“We have a very good defense, we’re not going to score a lot, but we maybe don’t need to if our defense can play the way they played all year,” said Buckeyes fan Mark Price.

So, two programs, one stage. When the ball is kicked, whoever executes best wins.

“A hundred thousand deep, all rooting against you, I love that feeling, I love it, I love that, i love the adversity, I love silencing the crowd, I just love knowing that I’m in enemy territory, and there’s 100,000 of them rooting against us,” said Canes defensive linemen Akheem Mesidor.

“Puts a little bit of a chip on your shoulder, but at the end of the day, no matter what, we are going to come out and compete and play the way we’re supposed to play, be 1-0 at the end of the day and just do what you’re supposed to do,” said Canes defensive linemen Rueben Bain Jr. “But going in as the underdog, when people doubting you and don’t think you get the job done, and you get the job done, that’s the best feeling.”

The countdown to kickoff is almost over, and 7Sports will be on the sidelines inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

South Florida will host the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on New Year’s Day, where the Oregon Ducks will take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

