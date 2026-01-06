SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.(WSVN)– The Miami Hurricanes have officially touched down in Arizona to prepare for the Fiesta Bowl, and the players said they’re ready to rise to the challenge.

The Canes arrived in the Phoenix area on Monday, ahead of Thursday’s College Football Playoff semifinal against Ole Miss in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl.

“There’s only four teams left, and only four teams have the opportunity to go play this week, so I’m super grateful for that, and we’re excited for this opportunity and this run that we’ve been on,” said Canes quarterback Carson Beck.

Following Miami’s upset win against Ohio State in the CFP quarterfinal, the players credit the closeness of the locker room to their success.

“In our locker room, just playing for each other, and that’s what it looks like when we’re out there, there’s no one just playing for themselves,” said Canes linebacker Wesley Bissainthe. “The brotherhood, I feel like is one of the most important things in the team’s culture.”

“All these guys got my back, I got their back, and honestly, every expectation that I had, you know, coming in, it’s been completely blown out of the water,” said Beck. “This whole experience has been, I mean, once in a lifetime, and obviously a year that I’ll remember forever.”

The offensive star of the playoffs for Miami, running back Mark Fletcher Jr., is trying his best to stay in the moment, understanding the potential of what lays ahead.

“I mean, it’s definitely, you know, pretty exciting to be in that position, but man, we’re not going to get too ahead of ourselves; we’re just worried about Ole Miss, and we’re just worried about being 1-0, that’s all,” said Fletcher.

The countdown in the desert continues as the Canes hope to return to South Florida and play for a national title at home.

7Sports will keep you posted on all things Fiesta Bowl in Arizona ahead of Thursday’s game.

