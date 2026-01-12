MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - We are now just one week away from the Miami Hurricanes getting their shot at the national title.

For the first time in the 12-team College Football Playoff era, the national title game comes home, as No. 10 Miami gets to play on their home field.

“To have the opportunity to play — not only for a national championship but play in Hard Rock, you know, where it’s our home stadium — I’m just so grateful for this opportunity,” said Canes quarterback Carson Beck.

Hard Rock Stadium will bece ground zero as the Hurricanes chase their first national championship in nearly 25 years. They’ll get to do it where the U was built.

“It means everything. We were real focused on going 1-0 this week, but the thought to be able to go back to Hard Rock one last time and be able to accomplish something legendary in our city at home is just something that’s unreal,” said Canes defensive back Keionte Scott.

Standing in the way of Canes history is top-ranked Indiana, who are playing in the national title game for the first time ever. The Hoosiers punched their ticket when they took down Oregon in the Peach Bowl.

Indiana is led by Heisman Trophy winner and South Florida native Fernando Mendoza. The quarterback, a Christopher Columbus grad, comes home with a chance to make history against the hometown team.

“I think playing in the national championship will get anybody fired up, and definitely stir up some emotions,” said Mendoza. “However, for myself, I believe that it’s going to be a great game, because the Hurricanes are a fantastic team, led by a great coach in Coach [Mario] Cristobal, and so, I think it’s really just playing our brand of football, playing the Indiana Hoosiers football.”

Indiana and Miami will face off Jan. 19. For the first time since 1966, they’ll meet again with everything on the line.

“You know, we’re beyond excited, to be able to come back home and play one more time at Hard Rock, it’s the final chapter for the season, right?” said Cristobal. “And so, we’ll have an opportunity to determine how that chapter ends.”

Miami will come into the game as a seven-and-a half-point underdog at home.

If the Canes pull off the upset win, it would be the sixth national championship in school history.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.