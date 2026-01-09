CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a euphoric night for University of Miami students who cheered on their football team to victory. Now it’s time to go shopping.

7News cameras captured shoppers browsing through Miami Hurricanes merchandise at the team store inside UM’s Coral Gables campus, Friday morning.

David Diggs, an employee at the store, offered some sage advice.

“Order early. The demand will be high,” he said.

The spending sprees come a day after the Canes rallied to an exhilarating 31-27 win over Ole Miss at the Fiesta Bowl in Arizona.

Shoppers at the team store showed up early to get their hands on fresh merch.

“So I figured we better hit the store before everything’s gone,” said shopper Kris Lawrence.

Lawrence wasn’t the only Canes fan with the right idea.

“I got like this cute jersey and these leggings,” said a shopper.

The store’s staff said they’ve been keeping busy, fielding orders left and right.

“We’ve had a lot of online orders, people all over the country, shipping everything all over the country, a lot of foot traffic in the store,” said Diggs.

Their best-seller? A Malachi Toney jersey.

“This is the hottest item in the store,” said Diggs. “Getting numerous phone calls, people coming in.”

Elsewhere on campus, cameras captured the moment revelers burst into cheers inside the Rathskeller, the university’s student-run restaurant, Thursday night.

They were reacting to quarterback Carson Beck’s game-clinching 3-yard touchdown with 18 seconds left.

Before that galvanizing moment, it was clear this ecstatic crowd got the dress code memo. Most were decked out in green and orange from head to toe to watch the Canes defeat Ole Miss.

7News spoke with some students who were still riding that emotional high.

“I’m about to have a heart attack, dude,” said a UM student wearing a basketball jersey. “That was like a full – my heart was going up and down the whole time. It was such a close game, and it was such a good game. Go Canes!”

The mood on campus was electric.

“It’s all about the U, baby!” said a student.

“It’s great to be a Miami Hurricane,” several students chanted.

That was Thursday night. Friday is all about stocking up on some of the hottest gear of the season.

One of the stores selling official Canes merchandise, allCanes on South Dixie Highway, across from campus, said business has been booming with the team doing so well, so shoppers are advised to head there sooner rather than later.

Canes fans in Broward County can pay a visit to CanesWear at Miami FanWear in Davie to grab some gear.

“It’s a huge moment for Canes fans. You know, since I was 15 years old, I haven’t seen a team like this, so it’s really exciting,” said a shopper.

The campus clothing store is ready to meet the skyrocketing demand for Canes merch. The staff said they should receive their new “Fiesta Bowl Champs” merch, including hats and shirts, by the end of this weekend.

The clock is ticking. The national championship game is set to take place at the Hard Rock Stadium on Monday, Jan. 19.

“I think they’re playing great. I think they could beat anyone,” said a shopper.

With just 10 days to go until the highly anticipated matchup, shoppers told 7News they’re hoping they get to relive Thursday night’s victory one last time.

“I was freaking out, screaming. I’m doing everything I can to get a ticket for the game,” said shopper Maria Jubis. “But I would not miss it, I don’t care what I have to do.”

