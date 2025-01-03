MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - In the wake of the New Orleans terror attack, local officials in South Florida said they have a game plan on and off the field to keep fans safe before and during the Orange Bowl.

As preparations continue for next week’s game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Miami-Dade Police said they revisited their security plan for the game after the New Year’s Day attack along Bourbon Street.

“There’s a lot of fears in the community. We want to ease them,” said Miami-Dade Sheriff-elect Rosie Cordero-Stutz.

Speaking with 7News on Friday, Cordero-Stutz addressed safety concerns and plans to protect the public.

“We start planning for the next year’s event a year in advance,” she said.

While they already had a solid plan, Cordero-Stutz said the attack in New Orleans, which took place on the same day as the Sugar Bowl was initially scheduled to take place at the Superdome, prompted them to ramp up security measures for the upcoming Orange Bowl.

“Obviously, it just makes sense to take a look at what has occurred and make sure that we’re not vulnerable in those areas,” said Cordero-Stutz.

Hard Rock Stadium will have more officers on game day than originally planned. There will be two armed vehicles instead of one, as well as several sweeps of the stadium using K-9s before ticketholders take their seats.

“Every one of our agencies, all of us, have stepped up our game,” she said.

Multiple agencies, including the FBI, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Department of Homeland Security, are said to be working with Miami-Dade Police to monitor possible threats.

“That’s all starting now. We’re not waiting for next week, and we’re going to continue in that posture to make sure that everything goes as safely and securely as possible,” said Cortero-Stutz.

Cordero-Stutz also urged the public to help the police out by reporting anything that seems suspicious.

