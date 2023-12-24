TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Jalen Warley and Primo Spears scored 12 points apiece and Florida State pulled out a 67-61 win over Winthrop on Friday.

Jamir Watkins added 11 points and De’Ante Green Jr. 10 for the Seminoles (6-5), who have won two straight after four consecutive losses.

Nick Johnson scored 15 points and Kelton Talford 14 for the Eagles (8-7), who have lost three in a row.

There had been 11 lead changes in the second half when Watkins’ bucket tied the game with 7 1/2 minutes left and Green and Spears added two free throws each.

After Florida State built an eight-point lead, the Eagles got within three with under two minutes left. Steals led to a Green dunk and a Watkins free throw in restoring the eight-point margin. Winthrop hit two 3s in the final 30 seconds, but four Seminole free throws ensured the win.

Both teams shot in the low 30s. The Seminoles made just 3 of 18 from the arc but were 30 of 42 at the line to 20 of 27 for Winthrop. Winthrop had three players foul out and another finish with four. Three Seminoles had four fouls.

The Seminoles had 14 steals, well over their ACC-leading average of 9.3, and they scored 21 points off 24 Eagles turnovers.

The Seminoles didn’t score over the first three minutes of the game, took their first lead with four minutes left in the half and went into the break ahead 25-24.

Florida State is host to Lipscomb on Dec. 30 to finish nonconference play. Winthrop is home against Toccoa Falls next Friday.

