TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Cade Klubnik had 235 passing yards and threw touchdown passes to Antonio Williams and T.J. Moore as No. 15 Clemson jumped to an early lead and cruised past Florida State 29-13 on Saturday night.

Phil Mafah ran for 136 yards on 20 carries as Clemson (4-1, 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) was in control from the start, taking a 17-0 lead in the first quarter. The Tigers finished with 265 rushing yards, averaging 6.6 yards per carry.

Klubnik completed 19 of 33 passes, including a 57-yard touchdown to Williams. The junior quarterback also had 62 rushing yards.

Coach Dabo Swinney picked up his 174th win at Clemson, breaking the record for victories at an ACC school — a mark held by Florida State’s Bobby Bowden.

Brock Glenn completed 23 of 41 passes for 228 yards and touchdowns to Amaree Williams and Ja’Khi Douglas for Florida State (1-5, 1-4). A redshirt freshman who was making his third career start, Glenn completed more passes than he had in his previous two starts plus mop-up time.

TAKEAWAYS

Clemson: The Tigers racked up 500 offensive yards, controlling the line of scrimmage for large portions of the game. Clemson has won its last four games in Tallahassee, a streak that dates to 2016.

Florida State: The Seminoles didn’t have any rushing yardage through three quarters, finishing with 22 yards on 23 carries and lacking balance to support a redshirt freshman quarterback.

UP NEXT

Clemson plays at Wake Forest next Saturday.

Florida State has a bye and will next play at Duke on Oct. 18.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.