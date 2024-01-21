TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Chase Hunter scored 14 points and PJ Hall scored 13 as Clemson beat Florida State for the third straight time, 78-67 on Saturday.

The win snapped a string of four losses in five games for Clemson (13-5, 3-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) and snapped Florida State’s run of five straight wins.

The teams played to a 30-30 draw through the first half. The Tigers opened the second with a 9-2 run never trailed the rest of the way. Florida State got within two, 39-37 on a 3-pointer by Darin Green Jr. and Taylor Bol Bowen hit the second of two free throws at about the five-minute mark to make it 41-40, but Ian Schieffelin dunked and, after Chase Hunter hit two free throws, scored at the basket to push the Clemson lead back to 47-40. The Tigers converted 16 of 19 free throws in the second half to help them close out the win.

Clemson shot 51% from the field, hitting 25 of 49, including 7 of 17 from beyond the 3-point arc, and converted 21 of 25 from the free-throw line. Josh Beadle contributed 12 points off the Tigers’ bench and Joe Girard III had 10 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Jamir Watkins led Florida State (11-7, 5-2) with 15 points. Green added 13 points and Primo Spears chipped in 12 off the bench.

Clemson plays host to No. 7 Duke on Saturday. Florida State plays at Syracuse on Tuesday.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.