TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Darin Green Jr. tied a career high with eight 3-pointers and scored 26 points to lead Florida State to an 83-75 win over Miami in a regular-season finale on Saturday.

Jamir Watkins added 16 points and 11 rebounds, Jalen Warley added 13 points and Cam Corhen 10 for the Seminoles (16-15, 10-10 ACC), who also beat Miami 84-75 on Jan. 17.

Bensley Joseph scored 17 points and Norchad Omier had 16 points and 17 rebounds for Miami (15-16, 6-14), which lost its ninth straight. Matthew Cleveland also scored 16 points and Wooga Poplar added 12.

Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton won his 192nd career ACC regular-season game, moving into a tie for fourth place in conference history with former Maryland coach Gary Williams (1990-2011).

An 8-0 run gave Miami a three-point lead midway through the second half but Primo Spears hit a 3-pointer early in a 12-2 run that Green capped with his eighth 3-pointer and the Seminoles had an seven-point edge. Miami got as close as four but Watkins’ slam made it an eight-point lead in the final minute.

Florida State led 37-32 at halftime behind 12 points from Green despite shooting only 35%. The Seminoles had a 12-4 edge on the offensive boards and took 16 more shots than Miami.

Neither team led by more than six in the first half with baskets by Spears and Corhen to end the half giving FSU the five-point lead.

Miami was without injured Nijel Pack, averaging over 13 points a game, for the fifth time in the last six contests.

