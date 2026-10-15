(WSVN) - Florida State freshman cornerback Chauncey Kennon, the Seminoles’ highest rated recruit in this year’s class, was dismissed by the team after he was arrested for leading police in a high speed chase near Tampa.

FSU head coach Mike Norvell confirmed Kennon’s departure after learning about his arrest on Monday.

“He’s no longer part of the program, obviously, disappointing,” said Norvell.

It started after a deputy in Tampa pulled over a vehicle that had been going 20 miles per hour over the speed limit, according to police.

When a state trooper tried to catch up, the driver, who was identified to be Kennon, accelerated, running a red light and hitting a curb off the highway.

Officials say when the Sarasota native got out of the vehicle, he then attempted to flee on foot, which led to police setting up a perimeter.

Responding officers found and questioned a woman who had lacerations on her arm.

She was arrested due to suspicions that she was holding back information about the driver. After further questioning, she later admitted she’d been with Kennon in Ybor City, and had been a passenger in his car as he drove recklessly.

She claimed Kennon wouldn’t let her out of the vehicle.

Kennon was previously viewed as the sixth-ranked cornerback in ESPN’s 2026 class, and the No. 56 recruit in the country.

After choosing FSU over other potential suitors, including Florida, Georgia, LSU, Miami and Oregon, Kennon only played one snap with the Seminoles.

Norvell said Kennon’s decisions off the field that day fell far short of what the school expects of its players.

“There’s a standard expectations for our players, for our coaches, everybody that is part of the program and, you know, unfortunately, Chauncey did not fulfill the expectation there,” said Norvell.

Following his arrest, Kennon faces multiple charges, including aggravated fleeing to elude, false imprisonment and resisting an officer without violence.

As for the Seminoles (3-3, 1-2 ACC), they head down to South Florida as three-score underdogs against the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.