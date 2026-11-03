TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida State receiver Duce Robinson, the team’s leading receiver, will have season-ending knee surgery, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the severity of Robinson’s injury has not been disclosed publicly. ESPN first reported the surgery.

Robinson finishes his senior season with 24 receptions for 438 yards and four touchdowns. He was coming off a 1,000-yard season as a junior in 2025, earning All-Atlantic Coast Conference honors.

The 6-foot-6 Robinson returned to Florida State to try to help the team rebound from a 5-7 season. But the former USC transfer and new quarterback Ashton Daniels struggled to create the same chemistry Robinson and quarterback Tommy Castellanos found a year ago.

Robinson’s surgery decision came two days after the Seminoles (3-5, 1-4 ACC) fired coach Mike Norvell. Rick Stockstill, who previously served as the director of scouting for FSU’s offense, was named interim head coach.

The Seminoles will now be without two of their best offensive players when they travel to Boston College (4-4, 2-3) for a game Saturday. Florida State’s top two running backs, Ousmane Kromah and Samuel Singleton Jr., also are out with injuries. Kromah is out for the season, and Singleton is out indefinitely.

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