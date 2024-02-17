TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Jared McCain set a Duke freshman record with eight 3-pointers and matched a school freshman mark with 35 points as the No. 9 Blue Devils beat Florida State 76-67 on Saturday.

McCain hit seven 3-pointers in the first half and shot 60% overall (12 for 20), including 8 for 11 from long distance in his seventh game scoring 20 or more points. His point total tied Zion Williamson’s 35-point performance against Syracuse in 2019.

McCain’s accuracy from 3-point range was a surprise. The 6-foot-3 guard had made a total of seven 3-pointers in his four games.

Jeremy Roach scored 15 points as Duke (20-5, 11-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) won its fourth straight game. The Blue Devils have 20 or more wins for a 27th straight season. Kyle Filipowski had eight points and eight rebounds, helping Duke to a 35-22 edge in rebounds.

Jamir Watkins scored 15 points, his 11th straight game in double figures for Florida State (13-12, 7-7), which has lost three straight and five of six.

BIG PICTURE

Duke: Even without Tyrese Proctor, the Blue Devils took a 19-16 lead on a McCain 3-pointer with 13:04 left in the first half and never looked back. They won for the eighth time in nine games in Tallahassee.

Florida State: The Seminoles have given up 10 or more 3-pointers in each of their last three games, all losses.

UP NEXT

Duke: At Miami on Wednesday.

Florida State: Hosts Boston College on Tuesday.

