TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Taylor Bowen scored 20 points, Malique Ewin added 17 points and 11 rebounds, and Florida State defeated Georgia Tech 91-78 on Saturday.

Lance Terry hit a 3-pointer and Georgia Tech, which had not led, was within 70-66 with 5 minutes remaining. The Seminoles answered with seven points in the next minute. Ewin hit a jumper, Daquan Davis had a three-point play and Ewin added two free throws for a 77-66 lead with 4 minutes left.

Georgia Tech’s Javian McCollum hit a 3-pointer with 3 1/2 minutes remaining then the Seminoles iced the game with dunks on five consecutive possessions, building an 86-69 lead with two minutes to go.

Bowen made 7 of 9 shots and Ewin was 6 for 9 from the field. Jamir Watkins added 17 points for the Seminoles (13-5, 4-3 ACC).

Terry scored 23 points and McCollum 20 for Georgia Tech (8-11, 2-6). The Yellow Jackets, dealing with several injuries, played only six players. Duncan Powell, the only reserve to see action, scored 20 points.

The Seminoles made three 3-pointers in the first five minutes and raced out to a 15-2 lead. Leading 30-21 late in the half, dunks by Watkins and Bowen helped Florida State build a 37-21 lead in the final minute. Georgia Tech’s Powell then hit a 3 and Florida State led 37-24 at the break.

Georgia Tech had three takeaways and went 4-for-4 shooting in the first two minutes of the second half to get within 37-34 before Florida State recovered by scoring the next seven points for a 44-34 advantage.

Up next for FSU is a West Coast trip to play California on Wednesday and Stanford on Saturday. Georgia Tech hosts Virginia Tech on Wednesday.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.