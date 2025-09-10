Authorities announced the arrests of four people in connection with the shooting of Florida State University linebacker Ethan Pritchard, who remains hospitalized after being critically wounded while visiting relatives.

According to the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office, investigators on Wednesday identified and arrested four suspects believed to be involved in the shooting. Their names have not yet been released.

Pritchard, a 19-year-old sophomore from Seminole High School in Sanford, was shot in the back of the head just before 10 p.m. on Aug. 31 while driving his aunt home from a family gathering in Havana, Florida, according to his father, Earl Pritchard.

Deputies found him wounded inside a vehicle, and he was taken to a nearby hospital, where he is listed in critical but stable condition.

