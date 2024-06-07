SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Panthers are one day away from dropping the puck in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final in South Florida.

The Stanley Cup arrived at the Amerant Bank Arena, Friday.

Before the big game on Saturday, the Panthers held a media day at the arena.

7News cameras captured several players practicing on the ice as they prepare to take on the Edmonton Oilers.

There will be another game held in Sunrise on Monday and then the team will fly to Canada for the next two games in the series.

The Panthers made it to the finals in 2023 but lost the series against the Vegas Golden Knights.

