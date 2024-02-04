MIAMI (AP) — Petar Krivokapic scored 18 points as Florida International beat Sam Houston 68-61 on Saturday.

Krivokapic was 6 of 13 shooting (5 for 8 from 3-point range) for the Panthers (8-15, 3-5 Conference USA). Javaunte Hawkins scored 11 points and added nine assists. Jaidon Lipscomb shot 4 for 10, including 2 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Davon Barnes finished with 11 points for the Bearkats (13-10, 6-2). Damon Nicholas Jr. added 10 points and two steals for Sam Houston. In addition, Cameron Huefner had 10 points.

Up next for Florida International is a Saturday matchup with Middle Tennessee at home, and Sam Houston visits Jacksonville State on Thursday.

