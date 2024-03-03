MIAMI (AP) — Javaunte Hawkins scored 27 points, and his jumper with five seconds remaining lifted Florida International to an 85-83 victory over Western Kentucky on Saturday night.

Hawkins also had five rebounds and five assists for the Panthers (10-19, 5-9 Conference USA). Jayden Brewer added 15 points while going 6 of 9 and 2 of 4 from the free throw line, and also had nine rebounds. Jaidon Lipscomb finished 5 of 9 from 3-point range to finish with 15 points.

Babacar Faye led the Hilltoppers (19-10, 8-7) in scoring, finishing with 14 points and six rebounds. Western Kentucky also got 13 points, seven rebounds and two steals from Brandon Newman. Dontaie Allen also put up 13 points.

