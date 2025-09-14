WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Shula Bowl tailgate got an extra layer of excitement as Florida International University hosted their first Annual Pig Roast.

The rivalry between FIU and Florida Atlantic University was heated on the gridiron, while there was another competition just outside Pitbull Stadium.

More than 80 teams served up different pork flavors, as well as Panther pride.

“It’s so important to bring the community to FIU because we are the community,” said FIU President Jeanette Nuñez. “So we wanted all the people in this area that represent FIU, that recognize the great academic career that they’re gonna have here, that they’re able to come enjoy friendly competition, pig roast, bringing it 305 style right here at FIU.”

From sizzling mojo marinades to crispy chicharrónes, the competition had all the makings of a 305 tradition.

The two schools went snout to snout, with FIU taking home the bragging rights in a 38-28 victory over the Owls.

It was the Panthers’ first Shula Bowl win since 2016.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.