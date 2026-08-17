SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - As Florida International University prepares for the start of their season in a few weeks, it’s all business in more ways than one for some players.

They’re used to getting noticed for what they do on the gridiron, but now three FIU football players are making a name for themselves off of it.

Anthony Carrie, Greg Gaines III and JaCorey “Pickle” Stewart are more than just students and football players — they’re entrepreneurs.

“Swift Six, my clothing apparel, a leisure wear apparel, founded in high school when I was a sophomore, kind of got to college, a little bit more capital with the NIL space to kind of pour into it a little bit more,” said Carrie. “Apparel was one of my big passions, football is obviously my number one passion, so kind of collided those two worlds and made it one.”

Carrie’s clothing line has already made its way into the locker room, with his teammates walking around as his customers.

“You know, I recently made some football streamer towels and a lot of the guys out here are wearing them,” said Carrie. “Some of the guys modeled for me, one of the safeties, [Demetrius] Hill, modeled. A couple other safeties actually, so I get the guys involved for sure.”

Then there’s Gaines, who also owns a clothing brand, but with his own style and vision.

“Well, it all started with me and my pops, who always told me try to get a job that always lasts, you know, and the business world will always be here, we’re going to always wear clothes, no matter what,” said Gaines. “I got my business up and running right now, called Earn, every achievement requires no excuses, that’s how I go about it.”

Two players with clothing lines, but Stewart, who goes by Pickle, took a different route.

“I got a rental car business named after me, so it’s like, Pickle Prime Auto LLC,” said Pickle.

His business rental car company is based in Atlanta, so while he’s trying to make plays in Miami, he’s also making moves in the car business.

“I definitely will give them discounts, but what I will say is, I’m a firm believer on if you’re not going to go to Hertz rental car and asking for a discount, don’t ask me for one because you know me; my price is my price,” said Pickle.

The biggest common thread between all three of them is that they’re not waiting for football to tell them who they’re going to be. Instead, they’re building something for themselves now.

“We all support each other, you know, business, like-minded people, we’re all just trying to find a way to make more money,” said Gaines.

“Football just gave me the financial freedom to, you know what I’m saying, why wait? Why not start now while I’m young and I can do it? So that was just my biggest thing,” said Pickle. “We had a break in April, and April I started game planning, and by May I had it in motion, I didn’t want to wait because, at the end of the day, procrastination gets you nowhere.”

These three Panthers are learning the business of life while still learning the business of football.

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