GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Will Richard scored a career-high 26 points, three teammates notched double-doubles and No. 7 Florida remained undefeated with a 99-45 victory over North Florida on Saturday.

Richard made 9 of 12 shots from the floor, including 6 of 8 shots from 3-point range, and finished with five rebounds, two steals and two assists.

Sam Alexis chipped in 14 points and 12 rebounds. Alex Condon had 12 points and 10 boards. And Thomas Haugh finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds for Florida.

The Gators (12-0) extended their best start since beginning the 2005-06 season with 17 consecutive wins. They won this one with relative ease, scoring the first 10 points of the game and closing the first half with a 14-0 run.

The Ospreys (7-6) lost for the fourth time in six outings in December and played their second straight game without leading scorer Josh Harris (ankle).

Jasai Miles and Liam Murphy led North Florida with 13 points apiece.

Takeaways

North Florida: After stunning South Carolina and Georgia Tech in the first week of the season, the Ospreys have taken a huge step back. They need to get Harris healthy to have a chance in the ASUN Conference.

Florida: Coming off an adversity-filled victory over North Carolina and with the holidays looming, the Gators avoided a letdown and dominated another inferior opponent.

Key moment

The Gators set the tone in the opening minute with back-to-back 3s from Walter Clayton Jr. and Richard. It started a 10-0 spurt that was one of three double-digit runs in the first half.

Key stat

Florida finished with a program-record-tying 26 offensive rebounds, giving the team 188 on the season.

Up next

North Florida hosts Austin Peay on Jan. 2. Florida hosts Stetson on Sunday, Dec. 29.

