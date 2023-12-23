GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Will Richard scored 17 points, hitting five 3-pointers, Tyrese Samuel added 15 points and 10 rebounds and Florida defeated Grambling 96-57 on Friday for the Gators’ fifth straight win.

Zyon Pullin, making his third start this season with Riley Kugel sitting out with a foot bruise, added 14 points and six assists for Florida (9-3). Pullin had a team-high 22 points in a 106-104 double-overtime win over Michigan in the Jumpman Invitational on Tuesday.

Thomas Haugh added 13 points and Denzel Aberdeen 11 for the Gators, who shot 62%, including 11 of 21 from the arc. They were plus-13 on the boards and outscored the Tigers 50-32 in the paint.

Antwan Burnett scored 14 points, Jourdan Smith 11 and Jalen Johnson 10 for the Tigers (2-10).

Florida never trailed and broke a tie with 11 straight points early in the game. Grambling got back within four with nine consecutive points capped by Terrence Lewis’ 3-pointer midway through the half but 3-pointers by Richard and Walter Clayton Jr. bookended a 12-0 run and the Gators led by double figures thereafter, going ahead 44-27 by halftime.

Florida is host to Quinnipiac on Dec. 30. Grambling is host to College of Biblical Studies on Jan. 2.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.