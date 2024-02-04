COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Tyrece Radford scored 26, including the final three points of the game, and Texas A&M rallied to beat Florida 67-66 on Saturday.

Zyon Pullin hit a jumper to put Florida up 66-64 with 3:04 remaining, but the Gators would not score again. Radford made the second of two free throws with 2:37 to go and buried a go-ahead jumper with 35 seconds left. Florida had three shots at the winning basket on its final possession but could not get one to fall.

Radford made 10 of 16 shots with two 3-pointers and 4 of 7 free throws for the Aggies (13-8, 4-4 Southeastern Conference), adding five rebounds. Wade Taylor IV scored 15 but made just 5 of 18 shots, including 1 of 6 from beyond the arc. Solomon Washington had 10 points and Andersson Garcia pitched in with nine points and six rebounds off the bench.

Pullin led the Gators (15-7, 5-4) with 18 points and eight assists. Will Richard and reserve Riley Kugel both scored 12. Kugel added five rebounds and four assists.

Pullin had a hand in 20 first-half points, scoring 12 with four assists, and Kugel hit three 3-pointers and scored 10 as Florida took a 40-34 lead. Radford had 15 points to help keep Texas A&M close.

Richard hit a pair of 3-pointers to begin the second half and Florida upped its advantage to 12. Texas A&M whittled away at the lead until Taylor sank a 3-pointer and scored the last five in a 7-0 run to give the Aggies a 57-55 lead with 8:44 left to play.

Texas A&M has won five in a row over the Gators by a total of nine points.

Florida, which had a four-game win streak end, was coming off a 94-91 overtime victory at No. 10 Kentucky. Walter Clayton Jr. hit career-best seven 3-pointers and scored 23 to lead the way. It was the Gators’ first win over a top-10 team on the road since 2003. That year 11th-ranked Florida beat No. 7 Mississippi State 74-66. The Aggies held Clayton to eight points.

Texas A&M travels to play Missouri on Wednesday. Florida will host No 16 Auburn on Feb. 10.

