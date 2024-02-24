GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Will Richard scored 21 points and No. 24 Florida secured its eighth win in its past 10 games with a 77-64 rout of Vanderbilt on Saturday.

Walter Clayton Jr. had 19 points for the Gators, who shot 46.7% from the field and 37.5% from 3-point range. Tyrese Samuel had 15 points.

“Our guys were super unselfish,” Florida coach Todd Golden said. “I feel like we had really good synergy on the floor.”

The Gators (19-8, 9-5 Southeastern Conference) are ranked in the AP Top 25 for the first time since December 2021. They bounced back from a 98-93 overtime loss Wednesday night to No. 13 Alabama.

Alex Condon, who was elbowed in the head by Alabama’s Mohamed Wague on Wednesday, finished with eight points and nine rebounds. Wague was suspended for one game by the SEC for the hit.

“Played great,” Samuel said of Condon. “He stayed solid, made sure he didn’t foul out today, made his free throws. It’s good for us.”

Vanderbilt (7-20, 2-12) did not lead in the game. The Commodores shot 35.7% from the field and 22.7% from 3.

Ven-Allen Lubin led the team with 15 points. Ezra Manjon and Evan Taylor had 10 points each.

The Commodores have won just four games since Nov. 24.

“We’ve got this team again in a couple of weeks and I think we found out something about them and their lack of handling pressure,” Vanderbilt coach Jerry Stackhouse said. “So maybe we can incorporate that a little bit more next time.”

Florida’s Zyon Pullin had two points, snapping his streak of 23 games in a row with double-digit scoring. That was the third-longest streak in school history.

“He’s a guy who’s been over double figures in every game and someone we’ve relied upon to get baskets for us a lot over the season,” Golden said. “So for him to only get two and for us to get close to 80 was really good to see. I’m not sure how many point guards in America you’d rather have right now.”

Vanderbilt: The Commodores are at risk of recording their lowest SEC win total since Stackhouse took over the program ahead of the 2019-20 season. Vanderbilt has never finished a season with fewer than three conference wins under Stackhouse.

Florida: The Gators have just about locked up an NCAA Tournament appearance. They’ll get a rematch with the Crimson Tide on March 5.

Vanderbilt: Visits Arkansas on Tuesday night.

Florida: Hosts Missouri on Wednesday.

