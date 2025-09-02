The Miami Hurricanes are back in the national spotlight, landing at No. 5 in the first AP Top 25 college football poll rankings of the regular season.

Miami jumped into the top five after edging out Notre Dame, marking one of the program’s highest rankings in recent years.

The Hurricanes held onto the lead despite a late-game resurgence from the Fighting Irish and quarterback CJ Carr. The Irish tied it up at 24 with 3:21 remaining. Transfer quarterback Carson Beck led a 10-play, 46-yard drive, putting the Hurricanes in field goal range with 1:07 remaining. Kicker Carter Davis hit a 47-yard field goal to seal the deal.

The Hurricanes last cracked the Top 5 in 2024 after a 9-0 start.

The Hurricanes aren’t the only ones making moves in the Sunshine State.

The Florida Gators climbed to No. 13 after their season-opening win over LIU, and Florida State re-entered the poll at No. 14 after pulling off a big upset over Alabama.

It’s the first time since the 2006 preseason that Miami, Florida and Florida State have all been ranked in the AP Top 15 at the same time.

At the very top, Ohio State took over the No. 1 spot after knocking off preseason favorite Texas 14-7. Penn State held steady at No. 2, while LSU and Georgia rounded out the top four.

