MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Hurricanes fans were feasting this weekend, in and out of Hard Rock Stadium.

An eventful Saturday that began with long lines at the University of Miami campus in Coral Gables ended with yet another victory by the school’s football team, this time over their longtime rivals, the University of Florida Gators.

But ‘Canes fans who attended the game didn’t wait until it ended. Those who spoke with 7News were certain their team would emerge triumphant.

“We’re going all the way!” said a fan.

Another fan made a bold prediction. Or was it a wish?

“National Championship this year. Let’s go, Canes, baby. Let’s go, Canes! Woooo!” he said.

Orange, green and swagger packed the Rock on Saturday, as two of the state’s most historic college football programs battled off.

“Go Caaaaanes!” said an excited fan.

“The best in the city, baby, in the state!” said another excited fan.

More fearless predictions followed, as the outlook never looked good for the Gators.

“I’ve got the ‘Canes by about 1,000. Look at that,” said a fan.

“‘Canes by a million!” said another fan.

Some Gators fans thought they could survive outside the Swamp. Not quite.

In the end, the ‘Canes swamped the Gators 26-7.

But if Gators fans have their way, the ‘Canes might just encounter trouble later in the season.

“You see, right? It’s gonna be tougher for UM than they think,” said one disheartened but hopeful Gators fan.

The big game brought the eyes of the nation to the U well before kickoff, as ESPN’s “College GameDay” also returned to campus.

Miami welcomed the biggest traveling show in all of sports with some cafecito and some South Florida humidity.

Hours before the game, the Florida Panthers’ Matthew Tkachuk, “GameDay’s” celebrity picker, made his prediction.

“[The Gators] have no chance at all. It’s all ‘Canes, all day, baby!” he said as the crowd behind him erupted in cheers.

It seems like one real-life gator posted on Only in Dade knew it was time to get away. The caption accompanying the video read, “Looks like the Gators are trying to swim their way out of Miami already.”

