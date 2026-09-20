AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Jadan Baugh ran for 162 yards and three touchdowns, and Florida beat Auburn 44-39 Saturday night in the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams and two new coaches.

Aaron Philo added 202 yards passing and a score for the Gators, who improved to 3-0 for the first time since 2019.

The Gators enjoyed a well-balanced attack, finishing with 245 yards on the ground and 252 through the air.

“I knew what we were going to do on offense tonight. … I had no doubt,” Florida coach Jon Sumrall said. “I was probably more concerned about our defense, to be honest with you.”

Vernell Brown III caught five passes for 86 yards, and Dallas Wilson added four catches for 74 yards and a touchdown. Seventh-year receiver Kahleil Jackson completed a 48-yard pass to Amir Jackson on a trick play that proved pivotal.

All those plays helped provide Sumrall with a signature road win in Year 1 in Gainesville.

“Story of the game is that middle part of it,” Auburn coach Alex Golesh said. “The defensive explosives, obviously the double pass was a dagger, the explosives given up. Don’t know how many that was, but it felt like it’s inopportune times, and then you’re fighting back and going back.”

Auburn’s offense looked sloppy until the end, finishing with 373 yards. With only 102 of those yards coming on the ground, the Tigers looked to the air more than they would like in Golesh’s conference debut.

For a second straight week, Golesh lamented Auburn’s slow start.

“The first three drives were abysmal: three-and-out, three-and-out, three-and-out,” he said. “About as abysmal as you can get, and then just leave the defense out there for as long as we do.”

Byrum Brown completed 20 of 35 passes for 271 yards, with three touchdowns and an interception for Auburn (2-1). He also ran for 65 yards and a score. One of his passing touchdowns came on a 35-yard Hail Mary to Chaz Nimrod with 24 seconds to play.

The takeaway

Florida’s rushing game was excellent. Baugh 26 carries. Baugh carried 26 times, averaging 6.2 yards a carry. He controlled the second half with 106 yards and two TDs. Duke Clark added 50 yards and a touchdown after bouncing off a couple of Tigers to the end zone.

Auburn’s offense flashed at times. After totaling minus-3 yards in the first quarter, Auburn picked it up. The Tigers had a 16-play stretch that covered 150 yards and scored twice to tie the game at 17 just before halftime. In the second half, Auburn failed to move the ball consistently, giving up four sacks and committing six penalties.

Up next

Florida hosts No. 8 Ole Miss next Saturday.

Auburn hosts Vanderbilt next Saturday.

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