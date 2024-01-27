GAINSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Micah Handlogten had a career high 23 points with 17 rebounds, Zyon Pullin had seven of his 20 points in overtime and Florida defeated Georgia 102-98 on Saturday after blowing a 21-point lead in the second half.

The Gators made 5 of 7 shots in the extra period, with one of them a putback by Will Richard, and all seven free throws. That hot shooting came after they went 3 of 11 over the last 7 1/2 minutes of regulation with a 16-point lead.

Pullin opened overtime scoring with a three-point play, but it stayed a one-possession game until Blue Cain, Georgia’s hero in regulation, missed a 3-pointer. Pullin hit a jumper for a 94-89 lead halfway through. Richard pushed the lead to 96-89 with just under a minute left.

It was 100-98 when RJ Melendez converted a turnover into a deep 3 with 6.5 seconds let, but Pullin iced it at the line with 5.7 to go.

Richard and Walter Clayton Jr. both had 18 points and Alex Condon had 10 for the Gators (14-6, 4-3 SEC). Pullin distributed eight assists and grabbed rebounds. Handlogten, who had a 20-point, 19-rebound game as a freshman at Marshal, had seven offensive boards and was 10-of-13 shooting. Florida had a 48-27 rebounding advantage, 16-8 on the offensive end for a 12-3 advantage in second-chance points.

Melendez scored a career-high 35 points on 13-of-19 shooting with six 3s. Russel Tchewa had 15 points on 7-of-8 shooting with 11 rebounds for Georgia (14-6, 4-3). Cain had 14 points, 10 in the last 3:16 of regulation when Georgia closed on a 13-2 run, including the last 10.

Georgia had 11 3s and shot 52% (39 of 75) overall. Florida shot 55% (39 of 71) with seven 3s and made 17 of 20 from the foul line.

Richard led the Gators in the first half, scoring 14 points on 6-of-7 shooting and Clayton added 11, making 3 of 5 from 3-point range. The 5-of-9 shooting behind the arc and 59% overall led to a 47-24 lead.

Melendez kept the Bulldogs, who shot 39%, relatively close, with three 3s and 13 points.

Condon’s jumper five minutes into the second half had Florida’s lead at 62-41 and the teams traded baskets until a Georgia 12-2 run had the lead down to 11 with 9:14 to play.

Florida pushed the lead back to 16 and it was 81-67 with 5:35 to play before a closing 18-4 run.

Florida plays at No. 6 Kentucky on Wednesday when Alabama plays at Georgia.

